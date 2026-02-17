Crockett, Talarico make appearances at UNT in Denton ahead of primary elections

Both candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the race to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate made stops at the University of North Texas ahead of the March 3 primary election.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett made her stop at the Denton campus Monday evening to be the featured speaker at an event hosted by UNT’s National Black Law Students Association chapter.

The event was a conversation between Crockett and students as she discussed her political journey, including her time in law school and as a congresswoman.

Crockett’s appearance was also streamed online via Zoom and featured a Q&A session where students got the chance to ask Crockett questions.

Crockett wasn’t the only Democratic candidate that made a stop in Denton.

UNT College Democrats hosted Texas State Representative James Talarico on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

He spoke about the campaign trail and some of the important issues facing Texas and the nation.