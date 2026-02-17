Meet the Primary Candidates: Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

In March, voters will hit the polls in March to decide their party’s nominees at the local, state and federal level for the November general election.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2026 with early voting underway as of Tuesday, Feb. 17.

To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 26.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

On the ballot this year will be the seat of the Denton County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, which covers southeast Denton County.

Two Republicans filed for the seat, including incumbent James Kerbow of Lewisville and Daniel Caldwell, also a Lewisville resident.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 (REPUBLICAN)

Daniel Caldwell

Age: 40

City/Town of Residence: Lewisville

Current Occupation: Educator

Education: I am a graduate of:

Evans High School in Georgia (but I mostly grew up in Wyandotte and Allen Park, Michigan, before 2 years in West Jordan, Utah, as a teenager);

Seminary and Institute of Religion programs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints;

Texas A&M University;

Texas Teachers Alternative Certification Program;

Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law; and

National Academy of Sports Medicine CPT program.

Currently, I am enrolled part-time in BYU online.

Public service: As an Eagle Scout, I applied to the U.S. military service academies, ultimately completing four years in the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets ROTC program.

I enlisted in the Army and then the Texas State Guard, being honorably discharged after a 3-year term of volunteer duty as an engineering operations sergeant.

I have been a federal employee of the IRS, the US Census Bureau and the U.S. Postal Service, as well as a notary public, certified teacher, election judge and candidate for unpaid office.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I have seen courts run well and courts run poorly, and I would like to contribute to more of the former and less of the latter.

My first court case was at the Justice of the Peace in Brazos County, as the victim of an unlawful tow, where neither justice nor mercy were served that day.

Since then, I have completed law school, passing the Texas bar exam; been recognized for excellence in organizing community education events as the TSU Federalist Society president in the aftermath of being assaulted when our inaugural meeting was protested and administratively cancelled by the University President–falsely claiming that our organization was not properly registered; litigated in statutory county, state and federal district, and appellate courts (with both wins and losses) where I witnessed how lies get accepted as truth and enshrined in fiats; and earned the 2018 Republican nomination for Justice of the Peace, in Harris County (Houston).

I am more qualified, having overcome challenges.

Mission statement: My goal is not merely to adjudicate efficiently, but to render redress and relief ensuring that the court facilities and institution uphold Lincoln’s ideal — government of, by and for the people.

I want to serve, dignify, be accessible to, and actually deserve confidence of members of the public, regardless of our wealth, status, or influence.

Candidate website: mkt.com/dcss

Candidate Facebook page: fb.com/dcaldwelltexas

James Kerbow (i)

Age: 41

City/Town of Residence: Lewisville

Current Occupation: Justice of the Peace

Education: My education begins with 12 years in Lewisville ISD. I Graduated Marcus High School, then attended North Central Texas College, Oklahoma State University and ended up at The University of North Texas.

I have received more than 200 hours of JP education from the Texas Justice Court Training Center.

I’ve served four years as chair of the Education Committee for all 860 JPs across Texas. My team built the state required curriculum specifically for judges.

I also teach eviction law across the state!

Public service: I have served on the board of directors for non-profits PediPlace and currently sit on the board for Special Abilities of North Texas. I’ve spent countless hours working and serving at food Pantries like Heart of the City in Lewisville, Love Pacs and Christian Community Action.

I have been serving as your Justice of the Peace for the last eight years, right here in the community where I was born and raised. My pubic service has always put you first!

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running for my third term to serve the community that raised me. I have the heart of a servant. I love people, my home and Texas! My background, before I was a judge, was in property management for a multifamily REIT. There have been many times where I had to represent myself and my company as a self-represented litigant, exactly like the folks that come to my court. I’ve been in many courts around DFW, and I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. Being bilingual has also helped me to keep the court addressing our local needs. My experience and record prove I run an effective and efficient court, which is why I’m endorsed by Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, County Judge Andy Eads, Mayor TJ Gilmore, Mayor Charlotte Wilcox, Mayor Mayer and State Reps Mitch Little, Ben Bumgarner and Richard Hays.

Mission statement: This is the People’s Court, and I am your person! I will continue to serve the community just as I have for the past eight years, with humility, integrity, efficiency and most of all, Justice! Thank you so much for the blessing of serving you!

Candidate Facebook page: www.facebook.com/kerbowforjudge