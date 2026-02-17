300-unit apartment complex approved by Flower Mound

A 300-unit apartment complex will go up in the Denton Creek District of Flower Mound after council compromised with the applicant on the one exception it requested.

The complex, Aura Brookview, is planned to be built on 10.76 acres at the northwest corner of FM 1171 and Hwy 377 along Denton Creek Blvd., which will be completed in the near future.

A multi-family residential building currently allowed within the lot’s Planned Development zoning, but can have a maximum of 300 units.

The plans for the four-story complex passed the Town’s SMARTGrowth management strategy guidelines and a traffic analysis, but did include one exception.

Aura Brookview features a courtyard in the middle of the complex with a pool, a cabana and a fitness center. The applicant requested the fitness center have a flat roof instead of a pitched roof, which is required for buildings under 15,000 square feet, per Town ordinance.

It was recommended approval unanimously by Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 9.

“My only concern is this is in the backyards of the townhomes,” said council member Chris Drew. “I know that’s an alley, but there are probably windows facing that way. The idea of the pitched roof is to make it more residential and a flat roof looks more commercial.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Ann Martin also had concerns about the roof, but felt the white color might reflect too brightly for residents’ liking.

“That’ll be a big glare for the apartment complex residents,” she said. “And they’re our neighbors, too, so we care about them.”

Connor Osburn of Trinsic Residential Group represented Aura Brookview. He said if it was important to council, they could look to make some adjustments on the roof.

The two sides came to an agreement on a roof that matched the nearby cabana, which is a darker color and has a slightly-lower pitch, rather than no pitch.

“I think I would like it to keep it similar [to other areas within the complex] for a more residential feeling,” he said.