Early voting begins Tuesday

Denton County residents can head to the polls starting today for the March 3 primary elections.
Local voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates that will face off in the November General Election to represent the county at the local, state and federal level.
Registered voters can vote early in-person at any of 55 locations around Denton County, but those who wait until Election Day must vote at their precinct’s location.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From Monday, Feb. 23 until Friday, Feb. 27, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Applications for a Ballot by Mail must be submitted before Feb. 20 by mail, fax or email to [email protected].
Local voters can cast their ballots at the following locations in southern Denton County:
- Argyle Town Hall, Community Room, 308 E. Denton St., Argyle, TX 76226
- Denton County ESD #1 Fire Station 511, 511 S. Gibbons Rd., Argyle, TX 76226
- Bartonville Town Hall, 1941 E. Jeter Rd., Bartonville, TX 76226
- Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Rd., Copper Canyon, TX 76266
- Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Rd., Double Oak, TX 75077
- Denton County Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Dr., Flower Mound, TX 76226
- Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028
- Flower Mound Public Library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022
- Flower Mound Municipal Court, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
- Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound, TX 75028
- Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Rd., Highland Village, TX 75077
- Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave., Justin, TX 76248
- Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St., Lake Dallas, TX 75065
- Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Circle, Lewisville, TX 75067
- Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX 75067
- Ponder Town Hall, 102 W. Bailey St., Ponder, TX 76259
- Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke, TX 76262
- Robson Ranch Creative Arts and Technology Center, 9404 Ed Robson Circle, Denton, TX 76207
- Texas Motor Speedway Lone Star Tower Clubhouse, 3565 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177
- Trophy Club MUD No. 1 Building, 100 Municipal Dr., Trophy Club, TX 76262
Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.