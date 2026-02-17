Early voting begins Tuesday

Denton County residents can head to the polls starting today for the March 3 primary elections.

Local voters will decide the Republican and Democratic candidates that will face off in the November General Election to represent the county at the local, state and federal level.

Registered voters can vote early in-person at any of 55 locations around Denton County, but those who wait until Election Day must vote at their precinct’s location.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Monday, Feb. 23 until Friday, Feb. 27, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.