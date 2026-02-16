Meet the Primary Candidates: Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

In March, voters will hit the polls in March to decide their party’s nominees at the local, state and federal level for the November general election.

The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 3, 2026 with early voting set to start Tuesday, Feb. 17.

To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 26.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

On the ballot this year will be the seat of the Denton County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, which covers much of southeast Denton County.

Two Republicans filed for the seat, including incumbent Alan Wheeler out of Lantana and Steven Oliver of Denton.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested primary elections. Their submissions are listed alphabetically below.

Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 (REPUBLICAN)

Steven Oliver

Age: 51

City/Town of Residence: Denton

Current Occupation: DOT Consultant

Education: United States Marine Corps in lieu of college

Public service: Served in the United States Marine Corps from 1993-1997, worked from 1998-2019 as a State Trooper with the Texas Department of Safety

What motivated you to run and why are you the best choice? My deep respect for this office began on my very first night with the Texas Highway Patrol. My first call was a fatal accident, immediately introducing me to the solemn duties of a Justice of the Peace acting as a coroner. I learned then that this role requires not just legal authority, but steady judgment and compassion during a family’s most difficult moments.

I am the best choice for Precinct 1 because my life is defined by a commitment to service and practical experience. My foundation was built as a U.S. Marine and State Trooper, but I also bring critical private-sector leadership as a Safety Director and business owner. I understand how to interpret complex regulations and manage resources efficiently—skills vital for resolving the civil disputes and small claims that come before this court.

I will bring this balanced perspective to the bench, ensuring a court that is efficient, accessible and fair for all Precinct 1 residents.

Mission Statement: I will tackle the duties of this office with a ‘service-first’ mindset, ensuring the Justice Court operates with absolute integrity and fairness for everyone, not just the powerful. As a retired State Trooper, I am committed to being a judge who listens and serves the people of Precinct 1.

Candidate website: stevenolivercampaign.com

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61585979097323

Alan Wheeler

Age: 44

City/Town of Residence: Lantana

Current Occupation: Judge

Education: Bachelor’s of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from Ouachita Baptist University in 2003, Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2009

Public service: I served as an Assistant District Attorney from 2010-2012. I have been the elected Judge for the Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1- Denton County since January 2023. I also serve as the Secretary for the Denton County Republican Party.

What motivated you to run and why are you the best choice? When Judge Holland, the previous Judge, decided to retire, I saw an opportunity for me to serve my community. After much prayer and discussions with my family, I decided to run for the bench and shut down my law practice. Since being sworn in on January 1, 2023, I have never regretted the decision. This has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the constituents of Precinct 1. I look forward to another 4 years of service

Mission Statement: I want to continue to provide a welcoming environment for citizens to litigate their cases. I want to continue to ensure that we maintain the “people’s Court” moniker while consistently following the law. I will maintain a Court that has respect not only for the law but also the litigants.

Candidate website: alanwheelerfordenton.com

Candidate Facebook page: N/A