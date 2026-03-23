Targeted marketing company to open ops center in Flower Mound

One of the companies behind targeted ad campaigns that help other companies identify potential customers will set up an operations center in Flower Mound.

DataMasters, which specializes in automotive mailing lists, will occupy a suite at the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499.

According to a press release, DataMasters is a data services company that creates targeted data sets to help businesses identify and communicate with relevant customer and business audiences.

The company creates mailing lists that “utilize consumer data to identify potential customers” for businesses, specifically automotive-related.

“The new location provides an operational base as the organization continues managing and distributing specialized mailing lists used by businesses across multiple sectors,” said David Rickenbacher, owner of DataMasters. “Automotive mailing lists remain a significant portion of the data services requested by companies that rely on direct outreach and structured consumer data to support marketing campaigns.”

According to the release, DataMasters collects information related to make and model, model year, ownership duration and geographic concentration of vehicle owners for dealerships, service providers and warranty companies.

That info helps businesses promote vehicle sales, trade-ins, repair services, aftermarket products, extended warranty programs and financial services.

According to the release, the mailing lists are designed around automotive ownership patterns that allow automotive-related businesses to target audiences that are more likely to respond to such marketing materials.

“The company’s work involves compiling and organizing data so businesses can implement targeted campaigns with greater efficiency,” said Rickenbacher. “Organizations across the automotive sector often require highly specific information and the goal is to provide data sets that align with those operational needs.”

Beyond the automotive industry, DataMasters collects data for companies in insurance, home services, financial services and the retail industry.

The use of targeted mailing lists has long been associated with direct marketing campaigns aimed at reaching potential customers through personalized communication. Businesses often use data filters to narrow mailing lists according to geographic boundaries, income brackets, vehicle types or consumer behavior indicators. These filters allow organizations to create more focused outreach campaigns rather than distributing promotional materials to broad, undefined audiences.

“Establishing a formal operational address in Flower Mound provides a central point for administrative coordination as the company continues providing mailing list data to organizations nationwide,” said Rickenbacher.

For more information, visit DataMaster’s website.