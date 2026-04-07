Chuy’s Tex-Mex sets opening date at Harvest Town Center

The Chuy’s Tex-Mex at Harvest Town Center will open on Monday, August 24, according to the restaurant’s website.

Chuy’s filed with the state to construct a new restaurant in July 2025.

According to the chain’s restaurant, it will be located at 1061 Market Way.

While there is a Chuy’s in Denton proper, it will be the chain’s first restaurant in southern Denton County.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex has many other locations across the DFW Metroplex and was recently acquired by Darden Restaurants.

The restaurant conglomerate also owns restaurants like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V’s and Bahama Breeze.

According to the Chuy’s website, the company tries to make each restaurant “unique to the community that it serves.”

Harvest Town Center has been busy developing over the last few months with the grand opening of Argyle’s first grocer store, Tom Thumb, and other national brands announcing their arrival.