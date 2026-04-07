The Shops at Highland Village’s Backyard Sessions aim to keep kids occupied

A new series of events happening every other Tuesday from April until October at The Shops at Highland Village will provide family-friendly fun for guests to enjoy.

The sessions will be other every Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the first one having been hosted Tuesday morning.

All sessions will be hosted at The Backyard, an outdoor entertainment venue at The Shops.

The sessions will be free and The Shops said they are designed to bring families together for engaging, age-appropriate activities in The Backyard.

“Backyard Sessions invites children of all ages to explore themed crafts, story times, outdoor activities, and music programming,” said The Shops in a press release. “Sessions will be hosted by Whole Foods Market, Bach to Rock Flower Mound, Adventure Kids Playcare and additional local partners.”

Four sessions will be hosted by Bach to Rock Flower Mound, which aim to help expand motor skills and movement, introduce children to foundational music concepts, encourage social interaction and offer exposure to real instruments.

According to The Shops, Bach to Rock will provide any equipment needed for the classes.

Check out the upcoming sessions planned for the series: