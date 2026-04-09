Justin lands Walmart Neighborhood Market

Justin’s wait for a major grocer is over.

The City announced it will be getting a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Justin Crossing, near the corner of John Wiley Road and FM 156.

“Smart, intentional growth is essential to the long-term success of our community,” said Jarrod Greenwood, Justin’s city manager. “This project reflects our commitment to balancing growth with the needs of our residents.”

The 45,000-square-foot store is expected to include a pharmacy, as well.

According to Justin, the City is working out an economic development agreement to ensure the project’s long-term success, but considers this a huge success.

“Thoughtful commercial development plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy and sustainable economic ecosystem,” the City said in a press release. “By expanding the local commercial base, cities can diversify revenue streams, reduce reliance on residential property taxes and enhance overall quality of life. Retail anchors like a neighborhood grocer often serve as catalysts, attracting additional businesses, creating jobs and encouraging further investment in surrounding areas.”

Justin worked with development partners Marathon Development and Warner Group to bring in the major grocer.

The City said the three of them share a unified vision of responsible growth that preserves the character of Justin’s community while positioning it for the future.

Justin officials said the Walmart is expected to serve as a cornerstone development within Justin Crossing and a driver for continued commercial expansion along FM 156.

The City is also looking at possible grocers for a massive, 1,200-acre development in the works on Justin’s west side.

More focus on commercial development means a city can rely less reliance on property taxes, which many municipalities are starting to shift away from.

“By strengthening our commercial base, we are not only improving access to everyday amenities, but also creating opportunities that support economic stability and help ease the tax burden on our community over time,” said Greenwood.

The City has not released any information about when construction will start or when the store will be ready to open.