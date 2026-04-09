Lantana Update: Robichaux to step down after 20 years on board

After two decades of public service, Donna Robichaux will step down from the Lantana Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 board at the conclusion of her fifth term in May, closing a chapter that began when the community was still in its early stages of growth.

Robichaux and fellow resident Max Miller were the first Lantana residents elected to the board in 2006, helping guide the district through years of expansion and infrastructure development.

“My time on the board has been a great learning experience,” Robichaux said. “We have managed the funds in a responsible conservative manner and steadily paid down the bond debt, and Lantana has grown into a sought-after community.”

During her tenure, Robichaux said she was especially proud of efforts to improve safety and community amenities.

“I am most proud that I was part of the driving force in getting the school zones and crossing guard on Lantana Trail put into place,” she said. “I also enjoyed being a part of the pickleball courts, which has proved to be an immediate huge success.”

She also pointed to the district’s financial progress, noting that tax rates have been lowered while moving closer to paying off long-term bonds.

“We have consistently been able to lower the tax rate each year and are just a few years away from getting the bonds paid off,” Robichaux said.

Looking ahead, Robichaux said one of the district’s biggest challenges will be maintaining safety as the community continues to grow.

“I think one of our biggest challenges moving forward is keeping the roads and children safe with the influx of micro-motorized vehicles,” she said. “It is extremely important that we don’t give our children more responsibility than they are mature enough to handle. Awareness and education should be a priority.”

Robichaux said she is supporting her longtime board partner, Max Miller, along with former Flower Mound Town Council and Planning & Zoning member Don McDaniel, in the May 2 Municipal Election.

“He has been very active in Denton County and serves on several boards,” she said of McDaniel. “He is a commercial contractor and will be a strong new member moving forward with the project of building our new offices.”

A third candidate, Barry Seidner, has filed to run for one of two open seats.

Election Day is Saturday, May 2, and early voting begins Monday, April 20. Visit LantanaTX.org for a map of the water districts or call 940-728-5050 for more information.

As she prepares to leave office, Robichaux reflected on her years of service and the relationships built along the way.

“I hope I have made a positive impact during my time on the FWSD #6 board, and I will continue to stay informed,” she said. “After 20 years of monthly meetings, please humor me if I show up for a meeting out of habit.”

Briefly…

The annual Spring Community Garage Sale is Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. Participating addresses will be posted at lantanagaragesales.com. The Fall Sale is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Lantana Earth Day is Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Amenity Center parking lot. Residents can dispose of hazardous household waste, drop off bulk items, recycle computers, electronics and appliances, and shred documents. There will be food and activities for all ages. Call 940-728-5050 or visit LantanaTX.org for more information.

The new trash and recycling schedule–whereby trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesdays, while Fridays will be designated for trash pickup only–that was originally announced to start in April is now expected to begin on Tuesday, June 16.