Lantana approves new trash, recycling contract with Republic Services

Trash trucks will soon make one fewer weekly stop in Lantana under a new solid waste and recycling agreement approved by both Lantana Fresh Water Supply Districts in February.

The districts approved a five-year contract with Republic Services that will adjust the community’s pickup schedule beginning in April.

Under the new agreement, trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesdays, while Fridays will be designated for trash pickup only.

Residents currently pay $21.97 per household per month for service. The rate will increase by 5% annually beginning April 1, 2027, and each year for the remainder of the contract.

A reminder to place trash and recycling carts at least three feet apart from other objects, including mailboxes, to ensure proper collection.

Briefly:

More money in your pocket: FWSD #6 board members last month voted to increase the property tax exemption for seniors 65 and older and disabled residents from $15,000 to $25,000, saving the average homeowner $147.91 per year.

The Lantana Community Association will host “Kocktails with Kathy,” the community manager, on Thursday, March 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lantana Community/Event Center, 1301 Haverford Lane. Residents can connect with neighbors while discussing HOA matters. Cocktails and light refreshments will be provided.

The annual Spring Community Garage Sale is Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP your sale at lantanalive.com by April 6. Participating addresses will be posted at lantanagaragesales.com. The Fall Sale is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Significant construction work is scheduled at all five Lantana pools prior to the upcoming season opening. Residents who are using HOA parking lots for personal vehicle storage are asked to move their vehicles. Towing signage will be installed in the coming weeks, according to the association.