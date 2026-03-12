Main Street Bridge, lanes of I-35E in Lewisville to be closed to pour new bridge deck

Temperatures are warming, grass is greening and construction continues on the Main Street Bridge in Lewisville, which means another round of road closures.

Contractors with the Texas Department of Transportation scheduled the closures to pour the deck of the Main Street Bridge where FM 1171 crosses at I-35E.

The pour is scheduled to start on Friday and take one night, so the FM 1171/Main Street Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday, in addition to some other surrounding roads.

According to TxDOT, all northbound lanes of I-35E will be closed at the Main Street/Fox Avenue exit from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

The southbound lanes of I-35E will be closed at Valley Ridge Blvd. from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday with traffic being detoured to the frontage road.

All I-35E express lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

TxDOT crews will put out detour signs, so drivers should be cautious when driving through the area and follow the detours.

Commuters should plan for delays and be aware of workers in the area.

The construction will be done weather permitting, so if another round of showers makes its way through southern Denton County, work on the project could be delayed.

In June 2025, the bridge and surrounding roads were closed to set steel girders.