TxDOT cancels weekend work on Main Street Bridge

Lewisville’s Main Street Bridge will have to wait for its new bridge deck to be poured as TxDOT announced it has canceled its work plans Friday and Saturday.

Since the construction has been canceled, all lanes of I-35E, including the express lanes, will be open as normal.

The Texas Department of Transportation planned to pour a new bridge deck at the Main Street Bridge, closing I-35E lanes over the weekend and diverting traffic to frontage roads, but the work will be pushed back to a later date.

TxDOT didn’t offer a reason for the work cancelation, but the project was “weather-permitting,” so heavy rains and storms that hit southern Denton County Tuesday night could have played a factor.

Previous reporting from The Cross Timbers Gazette shows TxDOT’s construction on the bridge last progressed in November 2025 when crews finished setting steel girders.

The bridge deck pouring will be rescheduled for another weekend.