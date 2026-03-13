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Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken now open in Flower Mound

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Korean Fried Chicken chain restaurant Bonchon opened its Flower Mound location in March 2026. (CTG File Photo)

An Asian twist on fried chicken is now being served in Flower Mound after Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken opened its doors on Thursday.

The restaurant is located at the northwest corner of FM 1171 and River Walk Drive.

It is in the suite that was formerly occupied by Mod Pizza, which closed in March 2024 due to “not enough business.”

Bonchon, which means “hometown” in Korean, describes itself as “a family-friendly establishment that offers an affordable casual dining experience along with a lively atmosphere.”

The restaurant serves its unique Signature Korean Fried Chicken and Asian Fusion dishes including double fried chicken, MoPo corndogs, Bao Buns, Korean Tacos and specialty salads.

Bonchon is a global chain restaurant that was founded by Jinduk Seo in Busan, South Korea in 2002.

According to the restaurant’s website, Seo perfected the brand’s chicken and sauces and eventually raised the idea in New York, where it became very popular.

“When police were dispatched to manage traffic around the new restaurant, I knew we had a winning formula,” said Seo.

The chain’s goal is to share the joy of Korean comfort food around the world.

According to Bonchon’s website, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the Bonchon website.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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