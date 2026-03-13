Trent Massey Construction can transform your house from disaster to dream home

Combine years of experience in insurance claims and reconstruction plus a background in teaching others what he knows and the result is someone homeowners can count on for residential insurance restoration and remodeling.

Whether it involves rebuilding after a fire, excessive water or storm damage, or just wanting to update an indoor or outdoor space, Trent Massey Construction stands out from the rest.

While the company doesn’t handle mitigations, it often takes over the rebuild after mitigation is finished. It does excel at expert damage assessment, estimating, and communicating withand educating clients.

“If someone has a large water loss and wants to put their house back, do you want a good salesperson or someone with extensive insurance adjusting and construction experience and who may have even trained their adjustor or their boss?” said Massey, a certified professional with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The University of North Texas graduate started his career in insurance at State Farm in the 1980s before moving over to the restoration side of property claims in the 1990s. He returned to insurance as an adjustor and even wrote an e-book called “Catastrophe Adjusting” in 2006.

Wanting to spend more time following his three children’sathletic and marching band careers at Flower Mound schools, he joined Vale Training, teaching new adjustors and contractorsconstruction, damage assessment, estimating, software and more for eight years. He’s also been a guest lecturer at UNT and the University of Texas at Dallas where among the topics he focused on was insurance claims on green buildings.

A new chapter began in 2017 when the longtime Flower Mound resident launched Trent Massey Construction. Since then, many of his clients have had the company do repeat work for them, ranging from insurance claim reconstruction to remodeling and recommending them to their friends.

“I’ve seen it all — from major losses caused by tornadoes, hurricanes and fires to severe water damage,” Massey said. “Many homeowners feel overwhelmed, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happened to my house?’ But I can see the after — what it’s going to look like when we’re finished. We can walk through and say, ‘This will look wonderful. This will be beautiful again.’ They almost always get it back better than it was. That’s what I enjoy the most.”

Contact Trent Massey Construction at 972-762-9456 or visittrentmassey.com.

(Sponsored content written by Mark Miller)