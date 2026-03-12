City of Justin Update – March 2026

As we welcome the month of March, signs of spring are beginning to appear across Justin. Longer days, warmer weather and blooming landscapes remind us of renewal, growth and the many reasons we are grateful to call this community home.

Justin’s greatest strength has always been its people. From neighbors helping neighbors to volunteers, local businesses and community partners who give their time and talents so generously, the hometown spirit here is something truly special. Your pride, kindness and involvement continue to shape the character of our city, and I am deeply thankful to serve such a dedicated and caring community.

Spring also brings several opportunities for residents to gather and celebrate together. On March 27, JRec will host its grand opening at Community Park. JRec represents an exciting step forward for youth sports in Justin, providing expanded opportunities for our young athletes and families. More details will be shared soon, and we hope you will join us in celebrating this milestone.

Our annual Spring Clean-Up Event will take place April 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall. This event helps keep Justin looking its best while giving residents a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items.

Justin Fun Day returns April 25 at Community Park from noon to 6 p.m. This cherished tradition brings our community together for a day filled with fun, laughter and hometown pride.

Please also save the date for the National Day of Prayer on May 7 as we gather in reflection and unity.

Thank you for being the heart of Justin. Together, we continue building a community we are proud to call home.

Heavenly Father, we lift up every leader, volunteer, and every neighbor in our town. We ask that you grant wisdom to those who govern, patience to those who serve, and compassion to each and every household. Heal divisions, provide for those in need, and help us to reflect Christ’s love in word and in deed. In Jesus’ name, Amen.