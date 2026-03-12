Thursday, March 12, 2026
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Taco Bell submits plans for new restaurant in Justin

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
5
Taco Bell plans to open a new restaurant along Hwy 114 in Justin. (Photo courtesy of Taco Bell)

Taco Bell will be setting up shop along Hwy 114 in Justin, according to a project registration submission to the state.

The new restaurant will be located at 1248 Hwy 114, where Roaring River Road and Wolff Crossing intersect with the highway.

It will be next to the McDonald’s and across the street from the Gateway Church Justin campus.

According to the registration, construction is expected to start at the beginning of July and be completed by the end of October.

The 2,115-square-foot project is estimated to cost about $1.35 million.

Taco Bell also has a Justin location along FM 156 just south of Old Town, which had to be approved by City Council for a specific use permit in 2021.

Taco Bell rolled out its new Cantina Mexican Pizza on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Taco Bell)

On Tuesday, the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain announced some menu updates, including Nacho Fries staying permanently, a new Baja Blast Midnight Pie, Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, the Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider and a Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa.

Another Taco Bell opened in Argyle along FM 407 near I-35W back in December 2023.

Previous article
Lutkenhaus promoted from interim to permanent Northwest High principal
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week