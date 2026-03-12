Taco Bell submits plans for new restaurant in Justin

Taco Bell will be setting up shop along Hwy 114 in Justin, according to a project registration submission to the state.

The new restaurant will be located at 1248 Hwy 114, where Roaring River Road and Wolff Crossing intersect with the highway.

It will be next to the McDonald’s and across the street from the Gateway Church Justin campus.

According to the registration, construction is expected to start at the beginning of July and be completed by the end of October.

The 2,115-square-foot project is estimated to cost about $1.35 million.

Taco Bell also has a Justin location along FM 156 just south of Old Town, which had to be approved by City Council for a specific use permit in 2021.

On Tuesday, the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain announced some menu updates, including Nacho Fries staying permanently, a new Baja Blast Midnight Pie, Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, the Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider and a Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa.

Another Taco Bell opened in Argyle along FM 407 near I-35W back in December 2023.