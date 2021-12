A new Taco Bell is coming next year to Justin.

The Justin City Council recently approved a specific use permit for a new Taco Bell location on FM 156 on the southside of town, adjacent to an existing Pizza Hut, according to a city news release. It is expected to open in the spring, and it will have a two-lane drive-thru.

The Taco Bell is also adjacent to the proposed Justin Towne Center project and will match building elevation materials to the future development.