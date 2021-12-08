DCTA making major bus service changes in Lewisville, Denton

The Denton County Transportation Authority is making some major changes to its bus service in Lewisville and Denton, encouraging riders impacted to replace those bus rides with another DCTA service.

The DCTA board voted to discontinue Denton Connect Route 1 and Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22, starting Christmas Day, DCTA announced Wednesday. Riders are encouraged to use GoZone, a new on-demand DCTA rideshare service powered by Via. Riders can take GoZone trips within two dedicated zones (one in Denton, one in Highland Village/Lewisville) in one of a fleet of dedicate vans. GoZone launched on Sept. 7, and GoZone rides are free with a DCTA pass or a single trip for a promotional price of $0.75.

“With the launch of GoZone, we have seen system-wide ridership reach pre-pandemic levels in just a few months,” said DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez. “I’m pleased that the board made a decision that will move the agency forward using a multimodal approach.”