The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that Buckeye Drive at Morriss Road will be closed for the next few weeks for construction.

Both directions of Buckeye Drive, located north of FM 1171, are closed from Sweetgum Court to Morriss Road. The closure will allow for work associated with the Morriss Road Water Lines Project, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Detours will be set up on adjacent streets. The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 22.