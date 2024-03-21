MOD Pizza closes Flower Mound location

MOD Pizza, a restaurant chain specializing in customizable individually sized pizzas served “superfast,” has closed its Flower Mound location after about a year-and-a-half.

The Flower Mound location opened in September 2022 at 2450 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 100, between River Walk Drive and FM 2499. The general manager, Samantha Vescio, posted in a public Flower Mound Facebook group on Thursday that MOD Pizza Flower Mound would close permanently when it runs out of food due to “not enough business.” A store employee confirmed at 6 p.m. that the restaurant had already closed its doors.

The nearest MOD Pizza location that is still open is in Roanoke, at 1325 Hwy 377.