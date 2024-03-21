Thursday, March 21, 2024
CCA still seeing steady increase in need

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Demand for Christian Community Action’s services have continued to increase along with inflation, CEO Gilbert Montez said.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, families that had the hardest time during it will be the last to recover,” Montez said. “Many of those families are still in recovery mode.”

Montez said one in three working Denton County families, over 100,000, don’t earn enough to make ends meet.

“Combine that with the the higher costs of everything, rent prices going up significantly and less government help, all those factors are colliding to make it very difficult for families,” Montez said. “The result is a greater need for food.”

Montez said there has been a steady increase in the number of families requesting food since March 2023.

“Our numbers are up to 850 families who come to us every week for groceries,” he said.

CCA also provides financial assistance for rent and utilities, and it has run out of funds before meeting all the demand for rental assistance. When you first visit the CCA website, a message pops up saying, “If you need rental assistance, we regret to inform you that our rental funds have been exhausted for the month of March 2024. We encourage you to check back with us at the beginning of next month.”

“We are helping as many as we can, as much as our budgets allow, but that’s a finite number,” he said. “These are families that live right here in Denton County. Our neighbors are hurting.”

Montez asked local residents to help with food and monetary donations during this crucial time.

“Summer is coming up and that’s when we usually struggle the most with food donations,” Montez said. “Neighborhood food drives are always welcome, if any civic club wants to put one together to help.”

You can also donate at the CCA website, ccahelps.org.

“That is a direct help to families,” Montez said. “We like to say we work to keep people from going homeless and hungry. Everyone in Denton County who has resources can help be a part of that.

“The need is great in our community. At some point, it’s got to get better, but it’s not there right now.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

