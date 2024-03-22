Newspaper to hold candidate forums

The Cross Timbers Gazette will hold candidate forums in April for several local municipal and school board races.

At the forums, candidates will share their views on important issues and answer questions, including those submitted by the public. The following forums, listed in chronological order, have been scheduled:

Argyle ISD Board of Trustees — Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Argyle High School

Double Oak Town Council — Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at Double Oak Town Hall

Flower Mound Mayor/Town Council — Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall

All forums will be available for online viewing.

Dr. Buddy Bonner, a longtime local resident and educator, will moderate the candidate forums. The public is invited to attend the forums and to submit questions for the candidates in advance here. Questions should be worded in a general way so all candidates can respond.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4, and early voting will run April 22 through April 30. See a list of local candidates here.