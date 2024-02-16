Friday, February 16, 2024
Local election filing period ends; here’s who’s running

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The filing period for local municipal and school board elections ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Here’s who will be on the ballot in southern Denton County, barring any withdrawals:

Argyle

Place 1: Gustav Svehla (i)

Place 3: Chad Boyd (i)

Place 5: Cyndi Hermann (i), Martin Brading

Bartonville

Mayor: Jaclyn Carrington (i)

Place 2: Matt Chapman (i)

Place 4: Keith Crandall (i)

Copper Canyon

Place 1: Steven Hill (i)

Place 3: Rudy Castillo (i)

Place 5: Chase Lybbert (i)

Double Oak

Three at-large council seats currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and Khourschid Favero are up for election. All three incumbents filed for a new term, and three challengers also filed: Jaquelyne Barrow, Ginger Brittain and Janet Robertson.

Flower Mound

Mayor: Derek France (i), Cheryl Moore

Place 4: Barbara Barrios, Ricky Clark, Justin DeFillippo, Rob Rawson, Janvier Werner

Highland Village

Mayor: Charlotte Wilcox

Place 2: Jon Kixmiller (i)

Place 4: Shawn Nelson (i)

Place 6: Robert Fiester (i)

Justin

Place 4: James Castle, Alyssa Linenkugel (i)

Place 5: Daniel Dennis, Dylan James (i), Justin Way

Place 6: Shelby St. Claire, Jim Tate

Northlake

Mayor: Rena Hardeman, Brian Montini

Place 1: Alex Holmes

Place 2: Michael Ganz

Place 3: Aaron Fowler

Place 6: PK Kelley

Argyle ISD

Place 4: Rich McDowell, Joshua Pezzuto

Place 5: Wendy McCue, Leona McDade (i)

Denton ISD

Place 1: Barbara Burns (i), Debi Scaggs

Place 2: Sheryl English (i), Terry Senne

Lewisville ISD

Place 1 (single district): Michelle Alkhatib, Allison Lassahn

Place 6 (at large): Dr. Buddy Bonner

Northwest ISD

Place 1: DeAnne Hatfield (i)

Place 2: Mark Schluter (i), Amanda Smith

Early voting will run from April 22-30, and Election Day will be on May 4. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.

Previous article
LISD teacher placed on leave over dress
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

