Local election filing period ends; here’s who’s running

The filing period for local municipal and school board elections ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Here’s who will be on the ballot in southern Denton County, barring any withdrawals:

Argyle

Place 1: Gustav Svehla (i)

Place 3: Chad Boyd (i)

Place 5: Cyndi Hermann (i), Martin Brading

Bartonville

Mayor: Jaclyn Carrington (i)

Place 2: Matt Chapman (i)

Place 4: Keith Crandall (i)

Copper Canyon

Place 1: Steven Hill (i)

Place 3: Rudy Castillo (i)

Place 5: Chase Lybbert (i)

Double Oak

Three at-large council seats currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and Khourschid Favero are up for election. All three incumbents filed for a new term, and three challengers also filed: Jaquelyne Barrow, Ginger Brittain and Janet Robertson.

Flower Mound

Mayor: Derek France (i), Cheryl Moore

Place 4: Barbara Barrios, Ricky Clark, Justin DeFillippo, Rob Rawson, Janvier Werner

Highland Village

Mayor: Charlotte Wilcox

Place 2: Jon Kixmiller (i)

Place 4: Shawn Nelson (i)

Place 6: Robert Fiester (i)

Justin

Place 4: James Castle, Alyssa Linenkugel (i)

Place 5: Daniel Dennis, Dylan James (i), Justin Way

Place 6: Shelby St. Claire, Jim Tate

Northlake

Mayor: Rena Hardeman, Brian Montini

Place 1: Alex Holmes

Place 2: Michael Ganz

Place 3: Aaron Fowler

Place 6: PK Kelley

Argyle ISD

Place 4: Rich McDowell, Joshua Pezzuto

Place 5: Wendy McCue, Leona McDade (i)

Denton ISD

Place 1: Barbara Burns (i), Debi Scaggs

Place 2: Sheryl English (i), Terry Senne

Lewisville ISD

Place 1 (single district): Michelle Alkhatib, Allison Lassahn

Place 6 (at large): Dr. Buddy Bonner

Northwest ISD

Place 1: DeAnne Hatfield (i)

Place 2: Mark Schluter (i), Amanda Smith

Early voting will run from April 22-30, and Election Day will be on May 4. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.