Local election filing period ends; here’s who’s running

The filing period for local municipal and school board elections ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
Here’s who will be on the ballot in southern Denton County, barring any withdrawals:
Argyle
Place 1: Gustav Svehla (i)
Place 3: Chad Boyd (i)
Place 5: Cyndi Hermann (i), Martin Brading
Bartonville
Mayor: Jaclyn Carrington (i)
Place 2: Matt Chapman (i)
Place 4: Keith Crandall (i)
Copper Canyon
Place 1: Steven Hill (i)
Place 3: Rudy Castillo (i)
Place 5: Chase Lybbert (i)
Double Oak
Three at-large council seats currently occupied by Jean Hillyer, Mark Dieterich and Khourschid Favero are up for election. All three incumbents filed for a new term, and three challengers also filed: Jaquelyne Barrow, Ginger Brittain and Janet Robertson.
Flower Mound
Mayor: Derek France (i), Cheryl Moore
Place 4: Barbara Barrios, Ricky Clark, Justin DeFillippo, Rob Rawson, Janvier Werner
Highland Village
Mayor: Charlotte Wilcox
Place 2: Jon Kixmiller (i)
Place 4: Shawn Nelson (i)
Place 6: Robert Fiester (i)
Justin
Place 4: James Castle, Alyssa Linenkugel (i)
Place 5: Daniel Dennis, Dylan James (i), Justin Way
Place 6: Shelby St. Claire, Jim Tate
Northlake
Mayor: Rena Hardeman, Brian Montini
Place 1: Alex Holmes
Place 2: Michael Ganz
Place 3: Aaron Fowler
Place 6: PK Kelley
Argyle ISD
Place 4: Rich McDowell, Joshua Pezzuto
Place 5: Wendy McCue, Leona McDade (i)
Denton ISD
Place 1: Barbara Burns (i), Debi Scaggs
Place 2: Sheryl English (i), Terry Senne
Lewisville ISD
Place 1 (single district): Michelle Alkhatib, Allison Lassahn
Place 6 (at large): Dr. Buddy Bonner
Northwest ISD
Place 1: DeAnne Hatfield (i)
Place 2: Mark Schluter (i), Amanda Smith
Early voting will run from April 22-30, and Election Day will be on May 4. Go to votedenton.gov for more information about voting in Denton County.