LISD teacher placed on leave over dress

A male at a Lewisville ISD high school has been placed on administrative leave after a video of him wearing women’s clothing at school circulated on social media.

On Wednesday, the @libsoftiktok account on X (formerly Twitter), which has 2.8 million followers, posted a short video of Hebron High School science teacher Rachmad Tjachyadi wearing a pink dress while talking to students. The poster said Tjachyadi has taught in full drag in the past, and asked how that was acceptable.

In an email to families, Hebron Principal Amy Boughton said “the staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation.”

A change.org petition has been created to end Tjachyadi’s leave and let him return to the classroom. The petition creator said many students encouraged Tjachyadi to wear the dress in the first place.

“He is being called a pedophile, among other names, however, this is NOT the case and he is beloved by many students at Hebron,” the petition organizer wrote. “He is a great teacher, he explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students. He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job.”

The petition has more than 1,900 signatures on Friday evening, one day after it was posted.