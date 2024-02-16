Carter BloodCare to host blood drives in Argyle, Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare will offer several blood drives in southern Denton County next month, and blood donors may receive two new thank-you gifts in March.

Each resident who presents to give blood in March will receive a compact folding umbrella, and those who donate blood with Carter BloodCare March 4-17 will receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt, which features a lucky four-leaf clover printed under the slogan “Irish You’d Donate.” Umbrellas and shirts are available while supplies last.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will host three blood drives in Flower Mound next month. The first one will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 3 at Flower Mound United Methodist Church, 3950 Bruton Orand Road. Click here to sign up.

The second Flower Mound blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 9 at Lowe’s, 6200 Long Prairie Road. Click here to sign up.

The third blood drive in Flower Mound will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 19 at Chick-fil-A, 2001 Justin Road. Click here to sign up.

The Carter Bloodcare Bus will host two blood drives in Argyle in March. The first one is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 17 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road. Click here to sign up.

The second Argyle blood drive is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24 at Argyle United Methodist Church, 9033 Fort Worth Drive. Click here to sign up.