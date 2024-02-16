Friday, February 16, 2024
Argyle updates road access plan for future school complex

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The Argyle Town Council on Friday announced an update regarding the special use permit it granted Argyle ISD last month, outlining specific conditions related to road connections to a future school complex.

At its Jan. 16 meeting, the Town Council approved an SUP for the AISD property located on FM 407 near The Well Community Church and prohibited access to the property from Postmaster Road and Sam Davis Road. Because of concern for traffic safety, last year the Town Council adopted an ordinance requiring a SUP for all buildings over 40,000 square feet in size, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The ordinance allows the Council to consider the community impacts of any large building within the town and triggers the SUP requirement for the proposed AISD campus, which is scheduled to immediately house a new middle school with an elementary school to be added in the future.

“The Council has been actively engaged in fostering a collaborative approach between the school district, the developer, and residents to address its concerns regarding traffic and safety,” the town said in a statement. “As part of this ongoing dialogue, the Mayor, Town Administrator, School Board President, and Superintendent discussed the potential for emergency access only to the north, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance between safety and community needs. This collaborative effort reflects the commitment of all parties involved to finding innovative solutions that prioritize the best interests of the community.”

Town staff has been actively engaged with the developer of the land adjacent to Gateway Boulevard to advance construction of the road to afford a secondary point of access to the AISD school campus, according to the news release.

“The Town values its partnership with the school district and remains dedicated to finding solutions that benefit both the educational institution and the community,” the town said in a statement. “We appreciate our residents’ ongoing support and understanding as we navigate these discussions and work towards a comprehensive plan that aligns with the best interests of our community.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

