Reflections program inspires the next generation of artists

For more than 50 years, a nationwide program supported by local PTAs entices 300,000 students annually to participate in the Reflections Art Program.

The focus of Reflections is for students of all ages and abilities to experience the benefits of creative expression and use that creative expression to tell a unique story in any or all of the creative outlets of: film production, literature, music composition, visual arts, photography and dance choreography. It’s about positive recognition, not competition, and encourages students to reach their creative potential.

Jennifer Perry, President of the Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs, shared that in LISD, there are 59 PTAs. The LISD Council of PTAs supports and helps all 59 PTAs with numerous things, including the Reflections Art Program. With the school’s permission, the PTA members at each school are responsible for informing students about the Reflections program and encouraging participation. The local PTAs also select the volunteer judges for the program. The judges have expertise in the creative areas they are evaluating.

This school year, LISD had hundreds of students in 29 PTAs participate at the local (school) level. Their entries were reviewed and a total of 161 works were sent to the district level, where they were reviewed by the Council of PTAs judges. From that review, 21 student entries have been selected to go to the state level PTA.

Those 161 students will be honored at the annual recognition ceremony, this year on April 4 at Lewisville High School, where Dr. Lori Rapp, superintendent, will be present. This is a respected and honored arts program in our schools, as evidenced by the recognition event and by the number of participants.

All PTA Reflections Program entries are judged on three criteria:

Interpretation of Theme (how closely the piece relates to the theme), Creativity (how creative and original the piece is in its conception of the theme and its presentation) and Technique (the level of skill demonstrated in the basic principles and techniques of the arts area).

The area awarded most weight is interpretation. A well-developed concept is more important than technique. This year, entries are judged on how well the student used his or her artistic vision to portray the theme: “I Am Hopeful Because…”

Accompanying the work, judges see the title of the artwork and the artist statement, which provides insights into style, genre, materials and personal meaning of the creation. Judges are aware of the grade division and additional artwork details and can determine if the piece shows beginning, developing, proficient, accomplished or advanced work. Only new and original work is considered and must be the work of one student only. Reflections Artists range from Pre-K to 12th grade.

In addition to the art work itself, students can submit themes for consideration, years in advance. A theme must be applicable to all arts categories, not too focused and not too broad, unique, inspiring, different from past themes, clear, concise and appropriate for all grade levels. The theme for 2024-2025 is Accepting Imperfection. Students can be thinking about and planning their creative expression in any or all of the six outlets any time of year.

One of the guiding principles of Reflections is an opportunity for students to express themselves without any guidance from adults. This is not an assignment. It’s about original art and an outlet for creativity and self-expression. Jennifer Perry would like more students to embrace this unique experience to find their creativity and express their heart and soul through art.

For more information, visit txpta.org/reflections.