Gardening: Contain your enthusiasm

By Trish Percy, Master Gardener

By far the best reason to grow in containers is location, location, location. Containers give us the flexibility to put plants where they grow the best, rather than where there happens to be a flower bed that might not have optimal conditions.

Different pots can add interest as well as the plants, with height, color, and design to draw the eye. Have a bed that’s too shady near the ground? Add a taller pot and plant some color!

Often, we have a location we’d like to spruce up, but no room for in-ground plantings. Think of a corner of a deck or patio, the alcove by your front door, or even steps leading to your deck or pool. Containers offer us flexibility without commitment. We can try it out and move it if we decide it either isn’t thriving or just doesn’t feed our soul there. Flowers and herbs are beautiful and easily accessible when planted close to your front door or kitchen.

Growing tomatoes in 5-gallon containers lets us grow them anywhere with access to sun and water. Weeds are much easier to control as well. My carrots never get very big in my clay soil. When I grow them in a deep pot, though, they are long and gorgeous, and I can grow them on a sunny balcony!

Every culinary herb or vegetable we grow ourselves increases our food security here in North Texas. Not to mention the loveliness of fresh picked herbs in your dinner, brimming with nutrition because they’ve only traveled from your balcony to your plate!

Don’t be afraid to try something new in a pot. The only limitation is your imagination!