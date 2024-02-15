Thursday, February 15, 2024
Denton thrift store to host mural competition

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the city of Denton

Thrift for Good announced Wednesday that it will host a mural competition to beautify its Denton location.

The thrift store is seeking a skilled and eco-positive mural artist to contribute an original mural design that aligns with Thrift for Good’s sustainability focus, the store said in a news release. The artist will be working with a space that is 41 feet wide by 10.5 feet tall.

“This artistic endeavor aims to bring revitalization, awareness, and positivity to Denton’s east side, contributing to increased tourism and economic potential for the neighborhood,” the store said in a statement.

The submission requirements include:

  • A cover letter describing exhibition proposal
  • An artist resume including biography, educational background, and exhibition record.
  • Examples of prior similar site work and/or murals.
  • Proposed approximate size of your mural.
  • Description of ways the local community may be involved in the execution of the mural, if any.
  • Applicants are not required to include sketches or depictions of the mural to be installed until they are chosen as a finalist.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 29. Finalists will be notified on March 1 and will then be asked to submit up to two proposed mural designs by April 15 along with color samples and a list of wall treatments to be used, according to the news release. Finalists may submit digital renderings, collages, or photographs to support their proposed design. Artists may incorporate local themes and designs, such as landscapes, nature and wildlife, water, flora, pictorial and nature related. Up to four finalists will be awarded a prize of $250 upon submission of their proposed design. The mural contest winner will be awarded $3,000 upon completion of the mural. The mural contest winner will be revealed during Thrift for Good’s Earth Day celebration. For more information and to apply, click here.

Thrift for Good carries housewares, clothes, décor, and more, and 25% of all proceeds go to charity. Thrift for Good has donated over $200,000 to local charities since opening its doors in 2020. For more information, visit thrift4good.com.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

