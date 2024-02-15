City announces new ‘Justin Bucks’ program

The city of Justin introduced this week a new coupon program called “Justin Bucks” that is intended to boost the local economy.

“Justin Bucks” will be distributed at community events initially as part of the pilot program. The city said participating businesses may have an exclusive offer — for example, $5 off a purchase of $25 or more. Participating local businesses can redeem Justin Bucks at City Hall at the end of each month, and the city will then reimburse the businesses for the value of the offer provided — in the same example, businesses will receive a $5 reimbursement for each Justin Bucks coupon redeemed.

