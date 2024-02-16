Friday, February 16, 2024
Foodie Friday: 7 Cheers for Local Pint

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
Celebrating its 7th year in Flower Mound with some big changes, Local Pint has doubled in size to 4,000 square feet, and Chef Anthony has taken the reins as head chef. On top of that, owner Anna got married and now has two children.

Some things are still the same: You can still participate in the annual Fallen Officer Fundraiser benefiting the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association in honor of Anna’s brother, Zach. You can donate year round when you order the specially designated Charity Beer and participate in an effort that has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. And every single time you walk in the door not only can you get great food and a HUGE selection of beers and ciders that changes daily, cocktails and wines, and soft drinks too, but you will feel warm and welcome always.

Foodie Friday is about FOOD, and in our latest visit we made sure to try some of the amazing entrees from Chef Anthony.

First up was the 2499 Burger. This fabulous 8 oz CAB burger is topped with a secret Flo Mo sauce and even has BACON! Served on a parmesan crusted panini, it was simply amazing.

On top of that, we tried The Big Dill Chicken Sandwich—the best we had ever had. The dill-brined chicken is available either grilled or fried, and is not to be missed.

For fun we sampled the Smoked Humus served with grilled pita. With everything made on site, it was fresh, delicious, and a new favorite.

Of course, there are lots of drink choices, with Growlers or even Crowlers you can take home in a can. They even serve Root Beer.

Local Pint lives up to its name in every sense of the word. Every time I go, I run into a friend.

*Local Pint is located at 2750 Churchill Dr. Ste 170, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Be sure to check out their full menu and more info at localpint.beer

Jay Marks
Jay Markshttps://www.jaymarksrealestate.com/foodiefridaydfw
Realtor Jay Marks reviews local restaurants and interviews interesting people. Contact him today: 972-724-2540.

