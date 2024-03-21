TxDOT to fully close section of road at Hwy 114 until late 2024

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will close all north- and southbound lanes of Litsey Road/Briarwyck Parkway located between the existing lanes of Hwy 114 eastbound and westbound lanes until late November.

The closure will begin Wednesday, March 27 at 7 a.m., according to a TxDOT news release. Traffic will have signed turnaround detours at Al Slaughter Parkway to go westbound and Cleveland Gibbs Road to go eastbound. Additional turn lanes on Litsey northbound and Briarwyck southbound will be added.

Drivers should expect delays at the interchange in west Roanoke, and they are urged to use caution in the work zone.

“Backups are possible and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes,” TxDOT said in a statement. “Message boards and detours are posted.”

The work is a part of the nearly $99 million ongoing improvement project on Hwy 114 in the Roanoke/Northlake area. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2026.