Assistant baseball coach at Liberty Christian elected to MLB team’s Hall of Fame

Longtime MLB slugger and current assistant baseball coach at Liberty Christian School Chris Davis was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame, the club announced Tuesday.

“Congratulations to assistant coach Chris Davis on being elected to the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame,” said Liberty Christian Baseball in a statement. “Davis [left] a lasting lasting legacy on as one of the franchise’s great power hitters.”

Davis spent most of his 13-year career in Baltimore, where he had some of his best seasons.

In 2013, he was an All-Star first baseman and designated hitter for the Orioles and led the league in home runs with 53, RBI with 138 and total bases with 370. He also earned the Silver Slugger award that year.

Davis led the league in homers again in 2015 with 47.

According to a press release from MLB, Davis also holds the Orioles club records for most homers in a season, RBI in a season, extra base hits in a season and total bases in a season.

Davis has prided himself on not being known as just a ballplayer.

He was elected as the Orioles’ representative for the prestigious MLB Roberto Clemente Award, which highlighted his impacts on and off the field as an ambassador for the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

Davis graduated from Longview High School in Texas and was drafted by the Texas Rangers after playing a few years at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

He spent his first four MLB seasons playing in Arlington before getting traded to the Orioles in 2011 in exchange for All-Star starting pitcher Koji Uehara.

Davis retired in 2021 and returned to Texas, now serving as an assistant coach for Liberty Christian.

“So deserving,” said Liberty Christian’s head baseball coach Billy Jordan. “Glad he’s a part of Liberty and giving back to the next generation.”

He has also spoken multiple times about his strong faith, even making appearances at southern Denton County legend Marty Bryan’s men’s bible studies hosted at Marty B’s.