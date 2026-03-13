Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County.

Tom Thumb is now open in Harvest Town Center at 1046 Market Way, Argyle.

The Reserve at Marty B’s, a wedding and event center, is now open at 1001 IT Neely Rd., Bartonville.

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is now open in the former Mod Pizza space at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. #100, Flower Mound.

Maya Creamery & Lounge, an Indian-inspired ice cream shop, is now open at 1260 Flower Mound Rd. #100, Flower Mound.

Amy’s Aquatics, offering swimming lessons, is now open in the former Aqua Kids building at 3409 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound.

Medical City Healthcare has acquired CommunityMed at 3600 FM 407 #220, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center and it has been rebranded as CareNow Urgent Care.

Dan’s Bagels is expected to open this month at 8595 Hwy 377, Argyle.

LaserAway, offering laser hair removal, skin tightening and body contouring, is expected to open this month at 1400 Shoal Ck. #150, in The Shops at Highland Village.

Flex Factory, a Pilates studio, is expected to open this month at ⁠6000 Cleveland Gibbs Rd. #100, Northlake.

Dix Cafe, serving breakfast & brunch, has closed its doors at 1900 Long Prairie Rd. #116, Flower Mound. Wildflower Cafe, serving breakfast & brunch with an Asian twist, will take its place this spring.

Uncle Mike’s Bistro, serving breakfast & brunch, has closed its doors at 144 Old Town Blvd., Argyle.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284