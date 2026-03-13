Hilltop Truck Park plans next phase of growth in Northlake

Hilltop Truck Park in Northlake has plans to become a destination spot by developing the rest of its 55-acre property with new attractions and improvements to surrounding roads.

According to a presentation from Hilltop manager Trouper Arnold at Northlake’s Town Council Meeting on Thursday, the business plans to build a drive-thru coffee shop, covered food vendor area, a 9-hole golf course, a parking garage and improvements to Thompson Road.

In addition to sharing the business’s growth plans, Arnold expressed Hilltop’s desire to be annexed into the Town of Northlake, which would provide tax revenue to the town and help the business make its ideas reality.

“Hilltop has always been more than just building a business, it’s been about creating a place where people gather, small business can grow and the community feels welcome,” said Arnold. “We’re committed to building the right way – responsibly, thoughtfully and in partnership with the town of Northlake and we truly believe this project can be something the town is proud of.”

The first addition to be built is the drive thru coffee shop, Hilltop Coffee Shop, which is expected to open before the end of April.

Also, Hilltop will expand its self-storage center by adding units.

With the business located along FM 407, which has become a hot-button traffic issue, Arnold said Hilltop plans to replace more than 1/4 mile of Thompson Road and all existing roadways around the business’s main building.

According to Arnold, Hilltop will pay for the $1.5 million in road improvements.

Hilltop also plans to build a multi-level parking garage that alleviate traffic and parking concerns on the property. It is expected to be built with materials that match the surrounding buildings to create a synergy throughout the project.

Currently, Hilltop hosts multiple food trucks and operates a storage facility among other businesses, which would combine to make about $80,000-$100,000 in tax revenue.

Arnold said 6-8 food trucks that have performed the best would be invited to set up shop at the Hilltop Hangout, an indoor food court-style venue, and the food truck space would be phased out.

Once the food trucks are phased out, Arnold said Hilltop might open a quaint, unique breakfast restaurant.

The food venue will be connected to a 9-hole, par-3 golf course that will be open to public use and to local school districts for practices and competitions. Arnold said the goal is to use a well to provide water to the course so the town doesn’t have to.

Hilltop also plans to add a live music/entertainment venue, indoor and outdoor playgrounds for the younger generations, so everyone in the family can enjoy it.

Northlake officials responded well to the proposition and gave Arnold props for what his family has done in the area and the thought they put into their future plans.

“I have been a fan of this and I’m so thankful to your family for the time and energy y’all have put in,” said council member Alexandra Holmes. “I can’t wait to see what you build and how it works out… since you’re going to build it, I want you here in the town.”

Mayor Brian Montini met a few times with Arnold and commended Hilltop as a whole for their planning process and desire to create something special.

“I appreciate the feedback you’ve taken from council,” he said. “This is exactly what we’re looking for – a plan of action moving forward, so thank you.”

Arnold said Hilltop is hoping to enter some sort of agreement with the town to be annexed, gain access to sewer connections and other assistance to make the project a reality, but Thursday’s presentation mostly explained the concept and its goals.

“Everything we want to put in is to work for more and we want to be in the town,” he said. “We’ve got a good idea about how to build it, but we need some help from the town on some things.”

Arnold and his family has have lived in Northlake for 57 years and Arnold has lived his entire life on FM 407.

They started the RV storage business in 2018 and have since added new projects to their portfolio.

“We continued to push to be the place for whatever the community needed,” said Arnold. “And we couldn’t do it without the people – their advice, input and showing up on hot and rainy days.”