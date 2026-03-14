Flower Mound to turn colorful for Holi celebration

The Town of Flower Mound will celebrate one of India’s most vibrant traditions later this month with a free, family-friendly Holi Festival at Heritage Park.

The town-sponsored event, presented by the Denton County India Cultural Association, is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. The festival is open to the public and invites residents of all ages to experience the music, dancing, food and colorful powder-throwing that define the holiday.

Holi, often called the “Festival of Colors,” is a Hindu spring celebration with origins dating back centuries in India. The holiday marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes renewal, the triumph of good over evil and the power of love and community. Participants traditionally toss brightly colored powders — including red, green, yellow and indigo — each representing different aspects of life, joy and spiritual meaning.

Flower Mound’s annual event reflects the area’s growing cultural diversity. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Flower Mound’s Asian population has grown steadily over the past decade, rising from about 8% of residents in 2010 to roughly 14% in more recent estimates. Residents of South Asian descent, including those with Indian heritage, represent a significant portion of that growth.

Festivalgoers can expect live performances, traditional music and dance, food vendors and designated times for the throwing of colored powder.

Additional information about the festival is available at dcica.org.