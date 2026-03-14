Mitchell: Free help with taxes available to families with limited income

The United Way of Denton County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Free Tax Preparation program is off to a strong start this year.

In just a few weeks after starting at the end of January, volunteers prepared 316 returns with over $811,000 in refunds coming back to Denton County taxpayers.

Since 2008, volunteers have prepared more than 16,000 tax returns securing more than $20.5 million in refunds and saving an estimated $5 million in tax prep fees for residents.

This program is available for the 112,000 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families and individuals in Denton County to improve their financial security. It ties directly into United Way’s mission to build a better Denton County, so everyone can thrive. And that’s a mission that matters to me.

Each of the IRS-certified volunteers are trained and know how to maximize available tax credits from the Earned Income Credit to the Child Tax Credit to Education credits like the American Opportunity Credit or the Lifelong Learning Credit.

The refundable and non-refundable credits can add up. The result is hard-working ALICE households maximize their refund to get the most funds returned. That influx of additional money can be a huge financial boost to help them with everyday expenses such as catching up on bills, buying children’s clothing, or replacing an air conditioner.

Every dollar matters to our ALICE households.

When taxpayers owe on their returns, volunteers talk these individuals through the why so they can be better prepared for next year’s tax season.

If family members cannot make it in person to one of the eight VITA tax sites across Denton County, they can do their taxes online with the help of MyFreeTaxes.com at myfreetaxes.com.

With the help of a dedicated group of volunteers, United Way of Denton County helps increase the financial security of ALICE households with a healthy tax return.

The VITA program serves individuals earning less than $64,000 in 2025. The program, which began on Monday, Jan. 27, will continue through Tuesday, April 15. It is on a first-come, first-served basis.

This free program serves citizens in several locations across Denton County, including the United Way of Denton County Office in Denton and Lewisville Public Library.

Connect With Us: Be sure to connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on X (formerly Twitter) @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.