Denton, Lewisville and Northlake to see major road closures over the weekend

Major road closures throughout Denton County will slow drivers down and increase traffic in Denton, Lewisville and Northlake.

In Denton on Friday evening, all lanes of northbound I-35E will be closed and detoured between North Texas Blvd. and Bonnie Brae Street from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The same area will be closed again on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and again Sunday night from 9 p.m. until it reopens for the week on Monday at 5 a.m.

It is part of the ongoing construction project at the I-35W/I-35E merge near the University of North Texas campus.

In Lewisville, construction continues on the Main Street Bridge from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m to install steel girders on the new bridge.

The express lanes of I-35E will be closed throughout the entire weekend, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and reopening at 5 a.m. on Monday.

On Friday, the Main Street Bridge will close at 7 p.m. and reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m. The northbound and southbound main lanes of I-35E will close at 10 p.m. and reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Additionally, northbound exit 453 to Valley Ridge Blvd. will close at 8 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Main Street Bridge will close again at 8 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 10 a.m. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-35E will also close again from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m on Sunday.

Sunday night, the Main Street Bridge will close again from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-35E will also be closed again from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

According to the City of Lewisville, police officers will assist with traffic control over the weekend in the area of the closures.

When the main lanes of I-35E are closed, northbound traffic will exit at Fox Avenue/Main Street and will be detoured along the northbound service road.

Southbound traffic will exit at Valley Ridge Blvd. and be detoured along the southbound service road.

In Northlake, all lanes of westbound Hwy 114 will be closed overnight between Cleveland Gibbs Road and Litsey Road from 8 p.m. on Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, signed detours will be put in place for all construction areas.

TxDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zone, slow down and expect traffic and delays. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on TxDOT’s projects.