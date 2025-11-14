High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Allen 22, Lewisville 15

The Fighting Farmers drew a tough opening round opponent on Thursday night, but gave the No. 3 program in the 6A division all it could handle before coming up just short.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

Allen scored again just over six minutes later, but Lewisville answered with a Declan Hamm 29-yard field goal to make it 14-3 Eagles heading into halftime.

With 5:23 remaining in the third quarter, Lewisville began to rally.

Derrick Martin hit Xavier Fleming on a 3-yard pass to cut the Farmers’ deficit to 5 points.

Early in the fourth, Tre Williams connected with Traejan Mueller on a 21-yard touchdown pass to give Lewisville its first lead of the evening.

Allen answered with just under 4 minutes to play in the game with a touchdown of its own to take a 22-15 lead.

Lewisville wrapped up the season with an 8-3 overall record and 5-2 mark in district competition.

