Gill awards five local veterans with Congressional Commendation

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound, TX) recognized five local veterans that received the 2025 Congressional Veteran Commendation on Wednesday.

The recipients include:

Dwayne Edwards of Frisco, who served as a Captain with the U.S. Marine Corps Captain

Gretchen Evans of Northlake, who served as a Command Sergeant Major with the U.S. Army

Joe Gray III of Highland Village, who served as a Sergeant with the U.S. Army

Michael Sabo of Denton, who served as a First Lieutenant with the U.S. Army

Ramon Ramos of Flower Mound, who served as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 with the U.S. Army

“The five exceptional individuals recognized as recipients of the 2025 Congressional Veteran Commendation are patriots who served our nation with distinction, and they continue to serve tirelessly on behalf of their fellow veterans and their neighbors in North Texas,” said Gill. “Though these remarkable men and women have retired their uniforms, their devotion to duty has never ceased. I want to extend my deepest appreciation to each of this year’s honorees.”

Evans was previously recognized by Hillwood with a new, accessible, mortgage-free home in the Harvest master-planned community with the help of Building Homes for Heroes.

In 2006, the Army veteran suffered a traumatic brain injury after a mortar blast sent her flying into a concrete bunker in Afghanistan and ended her service.

The annual Congressional Veteran Commendation was established in 2005 by Gill’s predecessor Dr. Michael Burgess to honor the the distinguished living veterans of Texas’ 26th Congressional District.

Nominees were submitted by the public to Gill’s office after the congressman opened up suggestions for the award in July.

The commendations are presented annually at the annual “Salute Our Veterans” luncheon sponsored by the City of Highland Village and the Highland Village Business Association.