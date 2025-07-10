Rep. Gill looking for local veterans to nominate for 2025 Congressional Veteran Commendation

Congressman Brandon Gill (R–Flower Mound, TX) wants to salute and honor local veterans by nominating them for the 26th Congressional District Veteran Commendation.

The annual Congressional Veteran Commendation honors the living distinguished veterans of Texas’ 26th Congressional District, which Gill represents.

“Our veterans sacrificed so much for our freedoms, and we owe them our deepest honor and gratitude for their dedicated service to our great nation,” said Rep. Gill. “I am proud to open nominations for this year’s Congressional Veteran Commendation—it is a small way to honor the courageous men and women in uniform in our 26th District of Texas for their patriotism.”

Rep. Gill’s office announced on Thursday it will begin taking nominations for the honor.

In order to be eligible for nomination, veterans must be residents of the 26th Congressional District of Texas, have served the nation honorably during their military career and subsequently demonstrated dedication to their community.

To nominate a veteran for this year’s 26th Congressional District Veteran Commendation, complete this nomination form.

All nominations should be submitted to Rep. Gill’s Flower Mound district office by September 15, 2025.

Individuals selected to receive the Congressional Veteran Commendation will be recognized and honored at the annual “Salute Our Veterans” luncheon sponsored by the Highland Village Business Association, which is scheduled for November 12.

The annual luncheon has been put on every year since 2004.

For more information on the honor or to confirm residency within the 26th Congressional District, contact Rep. Gill’s District Director, Robin Vaughan, at 972-966-5454 or visit Rep. Gill’s website.

The annual Congressional Veteran Commendation was established in 2005. Rep. Gill continues the tradition, just as former Rep. Michael Burgess did during his time in office.