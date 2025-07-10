Pokémoto in Highland Village has closed its doors

Pokémoto, which served Hawaiian-style poké bowls as well as burritos and salads, has permanently closed its doors at the Marketplace at Highland Village on Justin Road.

The poké restaurant had been open in Highland Village for more than two years, opening in January of 2023.

In June of 2023, it was featured in Jay Marks’ Foodie Friday column, when he created a poké bowl and enjoyed a boba tea.

No information has been released indicating what will replace the business’s space at The Market at Highland Village.

Pokémoto Highland Village and its parent company, Muscle Maker Inc. couldn’t be reached for comment at the time of publishing.