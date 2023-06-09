Friday, June 9, 2023
Foodie Friday: Pokemoto

By Jay Marks
The next time you’re looking for a light and refreshing lunch option, we have something a little different for you to try! Pokemoto in Highland Village opened a few months ago and they are the first restaurant here in the Highland Village/Flower Mound/Lewisville area to offer the Hawaiian dish.

What exactly is poke? Think ‘sushi in a bowl.’ It’s small cubes of (typically raw) fish marinated in a variety of sauces and seasonings served over rice. Traditionally it’s served quite simply with just onions, but at Pokemoto you can customize it to your heart’s delight! Avocado, mango, tempura flakes, and jalapeno are just a few of the toppings you can add to make your own poke bowl.

If creating your own bowl feels a little overwhelming, you can also choose one of their signature bowls. Two of their most popular are the Hawaiian made with Ahi Tuna topped with sweet onions, cilantro, shredded nori, and crispy onions topped in a spicy mayo; and the Miso Salmon made with sweet onions and mango tossed in a creamy miso.

And if raw fish just isn’t your thing, they also have a Sesame Ginger Chicken bowl or a Tofu bowl for our vegetarian/vegan friends out there.

Pokemoto is also a great spot to stop if you’re looking for a boba tea in the area. They have a variety of milk and fruit teas ranging from their Matcha Milk Tea to their Lychee Fruit Tea. Any of their teas are the perfect refreshing accompaniment to your poke bowl.

Once you step inside Pokemoto, we think you’ll feel instantly transported to Hawaii because that’s exactly how we felt! And with the Highland Village location being the only Pokemoto location here in Texas, we feel very honored to have them here in our community!

Owners Sasha and Sarah Gomez are proud to be a women and veteran-owned business and look forward to serving many more of you one of their all-time favorite meals – poke!

*Pokemoto Highland Village is located at 3090 FM 407 #305, Highland Village, TX 75077.

