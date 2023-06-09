Double Oak appoints new council member

The Double Oak Town Council appointed a new member to the council on Monday.

When Patrick Johnson was elected mayor last month, his seat on council was vacated and its term doesn’t end until May 2024. The Town Council decided to appoint a resident to finish out the term, rather than hold a special election.

Two residents, David Blesch and Mark Dieterich, applied for consideration. Both applicants introduced themselves and were interviewed by council during Monday’s meeting. Johnson remarked that both candidates were “extremely qualified,” and then at least one council member questioned whether Blesch should be considered when his application came after the deadline. Jean Hillyer nominated him for appointment, but no other council member seconded that motion. The other three council members then voted to appoint Dieterich, a 17-year Double Oak resident who volunteered with the fire department for 14 years, to fill the vacant seat. He was sworn in and immediately joined the rest of council on the dais.