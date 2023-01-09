Pokemoto opening this week in Highland Village

A new Poke restaurant will open a new location in Highland Village this week.

Pokemoto, a poke bowl concept offering sushi burritos and poke rolls, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday at 3090 FM 407, Suite 305. The new eatery will have limited-time menu items such as the Musubi Bowl made with SPAM.

Owner Sasha Gomez, a cybersecurity consultant from Lantana, said there are not a lot of places in DFW that offer what Pokemoto does.

“I like Pokemoto because I am able to sit down and eat and enjoy the mail and feel good about what I’m eating,” Gomez said. “What sets this franchise apart is the wide selection of ingredients, and we don’t upcharge after the fourth ingredient in your poke bowl.

“It’s a fun environment, I’ve loved everything Pokemoto offers, from the menu down to the company.”

Gomez said she is confident that the community will also enjoy the new restaurant.

“I really love this area, they support local businesses and embrace everybody,” Gomez said. “They may not know you, but they will be there to support you. I believe that the community will support my business and the value that it brings to the area.”

Pokemoto Highland Village will open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday for “Community Day,” in which medical staff, fire, police, EMT, teachers and public works employees can come in and get 50% off any bowl. The restaurant will open to the public the next day, where it will have samples, leis and a prize wheel with coupons and swag to give away. Starting Friday, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

