North Texas Vein & Vascular empowers women to start feeling like themselves again

Dr. Robert Handley would love to say his road to becoming Flower Mound’s leading interventional radiologist was a straight line — that he wanted to be a doctor since he was a young boy and never once took his eye off that goal. But truth be told, the Houston native didn’t realize his true passion for healthcare until he was 32.

“I did a lot of things,” said Dr. Handley, who was a software engineer coming out of college. He also went to flight school, worked as a volunteer paramedic, and earned a Master’s degree in space science. “Once I started thinking about med school, I jumped right into it.”

He added, “Focusing on interventional radiology procedures was the best decision I could have made. I love it.”

That was nearly 30 years ago. Dr. Handley received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and subsequently did a General Surgery Internship at the University of South Alabama. He then completed a Diagnostic Radiology Residency and a Vascular and Interventional Radiology Fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.

Since venturing out on his own and opening North Texas Vein & Vascular in 2012, his practice has quickly become known for quality and compassionate patient care and a go-to resource for a variety of procedures aimed at helping people live their best life. As a board-certified physician, Dr. Handley has extensive experience in image-guided minimally-invasive procedures and has a special interest in venous procedures and venous insufficiency treatment. This includes helping relieve patients from the pain and embarrassment of varicose veins and spider veins.

He is also one of the top doctors in the Metroplex for uterine fibroid embolization procedures, a minimally-invasive alternative to major surgery such as hysterectomy or myomectomy. He has been devoted in recent years to educating more women about their options.

Putting all those accolades and specialties aside, Dr. Handley insists everything boils down to providing unrivaled patient care.

“We put tremendous effort into patient care and the overall patient experience, and I am proud to say that we’ve been able to help a lot of people overcome conditions that have impacted their lives for years,” Dr. Handley said.

While Dr. Handley has long been known for venous procedures, a growing piece of his practice near and dear to his heart is dedicated to helping women with symptomatic fibroids. Though noncancerous, these tumors develop in the uterus and can cause a variety of symptoms ranging from heavy menstrual bleeding to pelvic pain and pressure, bloating, and more. A woman can have one or several fibroids, each differing in size and location, and it is estimated that 70 to 80 percent of women will develop them in their lifetime.

Not every woman requires treatment, but those who do typically don’t know about UFE as an alternative to surgery. UFE requires only a wrist puncture. Rather than removing fibroids, the procedure cuts off blood flow to the fibroids, causing them to shrink and die.

“We hear the horror stories where women say they are prisoners in their own home because they are worried about bleeding, etc.,” Dr. Handley said. “They also don’t always know UFE is an option. But when they do the treatment, get better quickly, and can regain their life, that’s a great feeling for us. That’s why we concentrate so much on UFE because it can benefit so many women.

“They need relief without the invasive complexities of surgery, and we endeavor to provide that for them.”

Along with offering a variety of treatments under one roof, including cosmetic treatments such as laser hair removal, skin tightening, and more, North Texas Vein & Vascular is excited about its complete renovation and new custom treatment facility. Located at 870 International Parkway, Suite 200 on the southern tip of Flower Mound in the Lakeside Development, North Texas Vein & Vascular features an office-based lab, in-house procedures, an interactive waiting room for patients and families, and several patient rooms and procedure suites — all complete with advanced technology.

“It feels great to see our practice doing so much for our patients, and we want to continue building this practice,” Dr. Handley said. “And now that we are in Lakeside, we are more convenient to many of our patients locally and in Dallas.”