Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules

Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting.

The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent news release. “Those who wish to speak at a board meeting often expect a dialogue with the Board of Trustees, however, in accordance with Texas Law, the Board is not able to respond directly to comments or questions posed by speakers. Texas law also does not allow the Board to discuss or take action on any issue presented during the public forum unless the item has already been posted for action on the meeting agenda. Requiring participants to register ahead of time gives the individuals and LISD staff an opportunity to seek a resolution prior to the board meeting.”

Registration begins when the agenda for the meeting posts here, typically 72 hours before the start of the meeting. Online registration will be available until 1 p.m. the day of the board meeting. On-site registration is no longer available for LISD board meetings.

For more information on addressing the board or to register to do so, visit LISD.net/boardmeeting. The next LISD board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.