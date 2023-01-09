Nelson sworn in as Texas Secretary of State

Jane Nelson, a longtime state senator from Flower Mound, was sworn in as Texas Secretary of State on Saturday.

During a ceremony at the Texas Capitol, Nelson was sworn in as Texas’ 115th Secretary of State by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht. Gov. Greg Abbott, who was present for the ceremony, nominated Nelson for the position after she chose to not seek reelection to State Senate District 12.

“I’m very excited to begin this next chapter in my career of public service,” Nelson said in a statement after the swearing-in ceremony. “I want to thank my family for their tremendous support, Governor Abbott for his faith in me, and the many Texans who have inspired me to work on their behalf for so many years. I will continue to work on their behalf as Texas Secretary of State.”

On Tuesday, Nelson will open the 88th Texas Legislative Session and preside over the election of the Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, becoming the first Texan in history to preside over the opening of both chambers of the Texas Legislature.