LongHorn Steakhouse opens on I-35E

A new LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant is now open on I-35E in south Denton.

The location celebrated its grand opening on Monday at 2900 I-35E, in front of Buc-ee’s. Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth was served the “First Steak of Denton” at the ribbon-cutting event, according to the Denton Chamber of Commerce. The crowd that gathered for the event filled the restaurant for lunch service.

The Denton location’s webpage promises “expertly grilled steak uniquely seasoned in our secret signature spice blend, ice-cold beer and beverages, freshly baked honey wheat bread, hand-chopped salads, seasonal sides and signature desserts.” Steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse are fresh, never frozen.

The 5,780-square-foot restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except for Fridays and Saturdays, when it will stay open until 11 p.m. Online ordering and curbside pickup are available, and you can join the waitlist on the website.

The first LongHorn Steakhouse opened in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981, and it now has more than 500 locations, including a handful in North Texas.

